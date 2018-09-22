SAN ANTONIO — A local family is grateful today after finding a loved one who suffered from mental illness that went missing on Tuesday.

Family shared with KENS 5 early Saturday morning that Nathan Hoffer was found and is 'ok'.

Hoffer was seen in the northeast San Antonio and Live Oak area on Tuesday morning before he was reported missing.

The family shared the following message of gratitude to everyone who played a role in finding Nathan:

"Thank you everyone for your thoughts, prayers and for spreading the word on social media, our wonderful TV news channels, and for those volunteering to help search. We are blessed that this situation turned out positive. Thousands of other families in our state and nation struggle and suffer with missing loved ones, unanswered questions, lack of resources for dealing with mental illness, various states and stages of homelessness, often a vicious cycle... and without a positive ending. We can all play a small part by helping support each other and our loved ones. All of you have helped our family in your support and prayers. Thank you!"

