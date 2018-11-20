POTEET, Texas — Thanksgiving has taken on a new meaning for Freddy Aguero. The husband and father cheated death in a weekend shooting after arguing over a land with family members.

"For that moment in time, I had God there present with me," Aguero said.

The 34 year old said he felt a glowing sensation around him as gunfire struck him in the chest and the leg. His cellphone stopped a third bullet.

His wife, Roxanne, recorded the entire incident on her cellphone and posted it on Facebook Saturday afternoon. They were having heated words with his uncle and cousin about family real estate.

Poteet Police Chief Bruce Hickman said the land fight has been going on for years with various family members. Hickman said the battle is over an access way on the property. He said Saturday's episode was the latest and most violent in the saga.

"All we want is access to our house," Roxanne said. "How can you deny us access to our own house?"

Roxanne recorded 40 minutes of the family bickering with Contreras and Jarrell Fernandez. Most of it was harmless until the video showed Gregorio Contreras asking Roxanne off of his property.

"No," she said.

The recording shows him knocking the phone to the ground. Her husband comes to her defense. As the phone points toward the clouds, there are screams and gunfire.

"This guy just shot my husband," Roxanne shouted.

Her children, who witnessed the shooting and alleged assault, are crying and screaming in the background. Fernandez, Aguero's cousin, runs away into a field with a gun.

Aguero was taken by Airlife to a San Antonio area hospital. Roxanne had an emotional meltdown on the recording.

"All of this could have been prevented if the cops would have listened," she said. "If the Poteet police would have done their (expletive) job."

Hickman said the family's matter is a civil. His officers can only keep the peace and enforce the law.

"There's nothing for us to do," he said. "We don't have a dog in the fight, so to speak."

65-year-old Contreras has bonded out of jail on a charge of assault with bodily injury-family violence. 21-year-old Fernandez also made bond on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-family violence.

Aguero, who is out of the hospital, said he's saving his future arguments for court. He will stand against his uncle and cousin in civil and criminal court.

