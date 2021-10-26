Family evacuates home after power strip sparks fire, officials say

The fire broke out around 10 p.m. at the home on Southwest 39th Street near Marbauch Lane.

SAN ANTONIO — A power stripped is believed to be the cause of a house fire that forced a family to evacuate their home on the west side late Monday night.

The fire broke out around 10 p.m. at the home on Southwest 39th Street near Marbauch Lane.

Firefighters said the family of four smelled smoke before finding the power strip on a bedroom floor on fire. The father tried to put out the fire, but eventually, the family evacuated.