Family escapes house fire on the west side

SAN ANTONIO — A family with three dogs escaped from a house fire on the west side, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The incident happened just before midnight Saturday in the 5200 block of Grovehill Street near Culebra Road.

When crews arrived, flames were shooting from the roof of the home. But, they said they were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

Authorities said no one was injured, but the fire destroyed nearly everything inside. Damage is estimated at around $120,000.