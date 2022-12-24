Family of five escapes burning house that started from space heater, SAFD says

Crews were able to extinguish the flames, but there was a significant amount of damage to the home.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Fire Department said a space heater is to blame for a house fire on the city's west side.

The call came in around 11 p.m. on Friday for a house fire in the 100 block of Meadow Trail Drive.

The battalion chief said a family of five all got out safely. But, one child was checked for smoke inhalation, then released. There were three adults and two children in the house. They were reportedly using the space heater to keep warm in this freezing weather.

Crews were able to extinguish the flames, but there was a significant amount of damage to the home. No estimate of the amount was provided.

The family will be staying with other family members.

