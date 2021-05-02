Family escapes burning house on southeast side

When crews arrived, they found heavy flames coming from the roof and side of the home.

SAN ANTONIO — A family was able to escape their burning house on the city's southeast side, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Schley near Rigsby Avenue.

When crews arrived, they found heavy flames coming from the roof and side of the home.

The houses next to it were reportedly catching on fire, so crews jumped into knock those flames down before putting out the fire at the family's home.

Every person made it out safely, but a family, including children, will be displaced. Crews said the damage was significant with over $90,000 in damages.

The cause of the fire was not reported.