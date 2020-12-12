Family disturbance turns violent; results in stabbing, shooting

Alcohol was involved in the incident, according to an official with SAPD.

SAN ANTONIO — Two men showed up at an area hospital with stab wounds following a physical altercation Friday night.

According to an official with SAPD, the two men showed up at an area hospital around 9 p.m. The men were then transported to another area hospital in stable condition.

An official with SAPD said that a dispute occurred between the two men, who are related, near Frost Street and Nelda Avenue. The two got into a physical fight and at one point, both started stabbing each other, with one of the men sustaining a stab wound to the neck.

At some point during the fight, one of the men produced a gun and started firing at the other. No one was struck, but multiple shots were fired.

One of the men in the hospital is currently in SAPD custody possibly facing charges.