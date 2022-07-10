Family displaced after fire destroys south San Antonio home

A man was asleep inside with three pets when then fire broke out. A mother and her two kids were at the movies.

SAN ANTONIO — A family had to find somewhere else to stay after their home went up in flames, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

SAFD arrived to the home around 11:45 p.m. on Thursday in the 8600 block of South Zarzamora on the city's south side.

Authorities believe the fire began on the front porch and spread to the interior of the home.

