Family displaced after fire destroys south San Antonio home

SAN ANTONIO — A family had to find somewhere else to stay after their home went up in flames, the San Antonio Fire Department said.
SAFD arrived to the home around 11:45 p.m. on Thursday in the 8600 block of South Zarzamora on the city's south side.
Authorities believe the fire began on the front porch and spread to the interior of the home.
A man was asleep inside with three pets when then fire broke out. A mother and her two kids were at the movies when it happened.
The man and the pets reportedly made it out of the home, and no injuries were reported. However, the house is not livable as the damages are estimated around $80,000.