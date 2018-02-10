SAN ANTONIO — There was madness on the roadway Sunday afternoon off I-10 and Huebner Road. In a video, a man is seen punching a teen, striking him several times. The family at the receiving end of that man's rage recounted their terrifying drive.

They filed a police report and the offense is assault. The mom, Melissa Williams, is demanding the man turn himself in to police. She said the road rage escalated after she claims the man seen in the video cut her off not once, but twice.

"I laid on my horn again, and I just got over, and I thought that was it, we were just going to leave it, but it wasn't it," she said.

They were traveling off I-10, and when they got to the red light at Huebner Road, the situation turned violent.

"He was sitting on my son's side, and he stopped and got out the car and just came straight and started going off on my son," she said.

Seventeen-year-old Omni Williams had a bloody nose and some scratches after he said the man hit him about six times. "It is pretty crazy how someone can have so much anger over their mistake, and then hit someone multiple times in the face," Omni said.

Melissa's youngest daughter was in the backseat of the car and recorded the entire incident. The video was then posted to Facebook, and has been viewed thousands of times.The family is now asking for the man to come forward.

"That was extreme, what happened, and for him to put his hand on a kid, that's even worse," Melissa said. "And he had kids in the car himself. So, it is like, 'what are you teaching your kids?' I just hope he comes and turns himself in, something."

The family also wants to thank another driver, who got out of his car to tell the man to back off. The family was not able to get a picture of the man's license plate.

