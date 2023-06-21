Family connected to monastery land takes side in feud between Fort Worth bishop and nuns

"[My mother] bought the property in Arlington with her own money and gave it to the nuns," said Sheila Johnson, referring to the 70-acre wooded monastery property.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The ongoing feud between Fort Worth Diocese Bishop Michael Olson and a group of Carmelite nuns has people taking sides.

It's been more than two months since Olson took a visit to the Carmelite Monastery in Arlington to address allegations the head mother of the monastery allegedly broke her vow of chastity.

Since then, it's been a whirlwind as a number of accusations have flown in both directions.

"It's quite stunning that this could even be happening," said Sheila Johnson of Tarrant County.

Johnson admitted she is normally quiet but not on this topic and likely because of her connection to it.

She is the oldest daughter of Ruth Carter Johnson Stevenson and her grandfather is Amon Carter. Their family has been a fixture in Fort Worth and Tarrant County.

"[My mother] bought the property in Arlington with her own money and gave it to the nuns," said Johnson, referring to the 70-acre wooded property in Arlington where the monastery currently sits.

Johnson said she remembers being 6 years old going to midnight mass when they were held off Summit Avenue in Fort Worth. It wasn't until the 1970s that the sisters moved the monastery moved to Arlington.

The Arlington Carmel has received much scrutiny lately. The bishop alleges Mother Superior Agnes Gerlach admitted five times to breaking the vow of chastity with a priest from another diocese.

The bishop subsequently dismissed her from her position as the Mother Superior. From the time of the dismissal the Mother Superior has 30 days to appeal the bishop's decision.

It is unclear at this time if Mother Gerlach has entered an appeal.

The diocese also accuses the Mother Superior of using drugs -- and shared photos they claim show pill bottles and cannabis products. These are allegations Mathew Bobo denies. Bobo is the Mother Superior's civil attorney.

"They are all utterly ridiculous and contrived," Johnson said.

Johnson is a layperson who still talks daily and meets weekly with the nuns. She has helped the Carmel in numerous ways like buying groceries for the nuns. Lately, she's helped organize fundraisers for their legal expenses, one donor is the Amon Carter Foundation.

"It has hurt me deeply because I love the sisters and the Arlington Carmel very much," Olson said in an online video Sunday on the diocesan website.

Olson went on record addressing allegations and fighting off accusations. One specific accusation the bishop addressed is that this is a ploy to take control of the monastery.

"The donor list, the property, and all of the asset of the monastery, belong to the monastery and are there for the Carmelite community of nuns," said the bishop.

"It's become obvious over the last two months that property figures into what he thinks he can have," said Johnson.

Johnson told WFAA she has no direct proof the bishop is angling for the property but said the latest behavior has given her a hunch. Johnson believes the highest Catholic authority in the region has over-stepped.

Property records show the monastery belongs to a non-profit with the Sisters on the Board.

"This is not social. This is very serious and dangerous...and very personal," said Johnson. " I'm going to fight until the bitter end," she said.