Tuesday marks the 71st birthday for Pauline Diaz, a mother and grandmother who went missing after leaving work more than seven years ago.

Her family is celebrating her life with a balloon release at 7:30 p.m. where she was last seen, leaving work at the H-E-B located on Southeast Military Drive and Goliad.

Since 2010, her daughters have been chipping away at a task they took on in hopes of finding their mother. Juanita Diaz and her sister drive around town monthly posting pictures of their missing mother, praying for a miracle.

"[We’re] hoping that someone will come out and give us answers," Diaz said. "I'm not healed until we find her and justice is served."

Just last month, investigators dug for Diaz’s body on the property she shared with her husband after receiving a tip. But the search was unsuccessful.

Diaz is one of many missing people cold cases in Wilson and Bexar County.

Patty Vaughn went missing more than 20 years ago from Wilson County. Joshua Davis Jr. disappeared more than seven years ago from San Antonio. Jordan Green was never seen again after leaving work more than two years ago.

"It's awful because it’s the not knowing where they are at, if they are still alive,” Diaz said.

The family says that they won’t stop searching until they know what happened to their mother. They are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers.

