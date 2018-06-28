A street fight between an entire family left four people hospitalized on the city's west side overnight.

The fight didn't stop until police arrived to the scene in the 100 block of Holly Street shortly after 11 pm Wednesday night.

Investigators said they arrived to a group of people fighting in the middle of the street and after breaking up the fight, they discovered four victims had been shot by a 'high-powered rifle'.

The victims were labeled as a father, mother, son, and suspect.

All four were transported to University Hospital. The father and son were last reported in critical condition.

Names and ages have not been released at this time.

Two officers were also injured attempting to break up the fight. Both were also transported to the hospital.

Four suspects were arrested.

No word yet on what started the brawl.

