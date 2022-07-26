‘She’s really not coming home’ | Family, best-friend react to San Antonio mother found dead in parking lot

KENS 5 was first to report the case and show surveillance video of her leaving that morning of July 5. It would be the last time her family saw her alive.

The case of a missing San Antonio mother is now a death investigation. Three week ago, Chrissy Powell was rushing out of her home to get to work. But, she never made it.

KENS 5 was first to report the case and show surveillance video of her leaving that morning of July 5. It would be the last time her family saw her alive.

However, over the weekend, San Antonio Police say Powell's body was found in her car. It was parked at the shopping center at Huebner Oaks. The Bexar County Medical Examiner has not released information on how the mother of two died. But, police say when Powell was found there were no apparent signs of trauma on her body. Loved ones feared this news, and now they even have more questions. Powell's best friend, who spoke on behalf of the family, said they are devastated.

"For the last three weeks it has been hell," she said. "It is very hard to know, I will never see her or talk to her."

The law clerk left her home on July 5, it would have been the last time her family saw her alive. Family said she called work to say she was running late. But, she never showed up. Since then, SAPD's Missing Person Unit has been working the case. On July 23, San Antonio Police said Powell's body was found in her car at the parking lot at Huebner Oaks Center. An eyewitness shared photos with KENS 5. They said the car was on the side close to Saltgrass Steak House. According to SAPD, on Saturday evening a security guard checked on a suspicious vehicle. Once he got closer he smelt something foul. He looked inside and saw a body in the front passenger seat and called 911. Police believe it is Powell because of the car and ID found. SAPD said the car has been parked in the same location for about a week.

"The fact that this car might have been there up to three weeks and it wasn't reported until the last week," she said. "It is hard for me to understand."

Powell’s mother told KENS 5 she is heartbroken by the news.

"This is the hardest thing I've ever had to do,” she said.

Leal said the shopping center is not close to her friend's work. While dealing with the shock, family and friends are now focused on finding out what happened the mother of two.

"The unknown is hard," Leal said. But, I think trying to put all the pieces together is even more frustrating: Was her car there this whole time. If it wasn't, where was it? I just pray that we can find out the details. “I hope that any answer that is left unanswered, at this moment, will be answered. And we will all be at peace.”

Leal said they are grateful for everyone sharing the story, especially on social media.

“It helped to end our unknown,” she said.