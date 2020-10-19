Family asleep when house gets shot at several times

Police said a vehicle drove by the home and fired around 10 shots.

SAN ANTONIO — A family was asleep when their home was shot at several times, San Antonio Police said.

The incident happened around 1:45 a.m. Monday in the 5900 block of Sunrise Point Drive on the city's northeast side.

Police said an identified vehicle drove by the home and fired around 10 shots, hitting a car and the house. There were multiple people inside, including children.

No one was hit by any bullets, and 10 shell casings were recovered. SAPD is searching for multiple suspects.

A nearby resident told KENS 5 that she has lived in the area for several years and has never witnessed a violent crime or shooting in this neighborhood.