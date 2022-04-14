Family and pets escape from south side house fire

Neighbors banged on doors to warn them the house was on fire.

SAN ANTONIO — Taking a late night shower may have saved a family of four and all six of their pets from an overnight fire on the south side.

Krystal Pena said it was around 1 a.m. and they were just settling down for the night when the neighbors in their shared duplex started banging on the doors to warn them the house was on fire.

Pena said because they sleep with bedroom doors closed, they had no idea that back of the home was ablaze, adding "I couldn't believe what I was seeing. We got out so fast. It was already getting in the hallway."

Pena said the rental home had no smoke detectors, so the warning was a life-saver.

With the people safe, they realized three of their dogs were trapped, so a family member ran back inside and saved Possum, Chloe and Chase from a smoky fate.

"He went back for the dogs and the flame was already out the door. He wasn't able to go out so he had to bang out the window so he could get out," Pena said.

When firefighters arrived, they were able to knock down the flames and save Cocabean the iguana and Thumper the rabbit as well.

Of the pet rabbit, Pena said "He was terrified but we calmed him down."

Pena said the Red Cross arrived with blankets and an offer of emergency help, and the next door neighbors gave them water and clothes.

"We were all in our nighties to go to bed," Pena said, adding "It's kind of hard because this is all we had,"

Pena said having recently paid all their monthly expenses, they don't know where they will get a pile of cash to relocate.

Pena said she is grateful her husband's work tools survived the fire so that the family can move and begin to rebuild their lives.

She said while they work to figure things out, they will be standing watch over the burned out remains of the home so that whatever might be salvageable won't be stolen.

Pena said water and power were shut off as a result of the fire so it won't even be possible to clean any of their surviving belongings.

Acknowledging the people and the pets barely survived, Pena said she is grateful for life.