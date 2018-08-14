SAN ANTONIO — Family and friends packed into Mission Park South Funeral Home to see the face of Reanne Olivarez one last time.

The 10-year-old girl was found dead last Monday at a home on the northwest side after police received a call about a sick child. Police say Paul Bateman was watching Olivarez and her 1-year-old brother. He was arrested for her murder after an investigation revealed that her injuries included blunt force trauma to the chest and her head.

Jessica Pena says her granddaughter had a smile that lit up a room and was vibrant and full of life.

“We won’t be able to hear her voice again, see her smile or watch her grow up to fulfill her dreams,” Pena.

Her step-sister, Sylvia Vela, says Olivarez had dreams of singing, dancing and trying out for America’s Got Talent.

Pena is now warning other parents to be more vigilant about who they let watch their children.

This isn't Bateman's first run-in with police. His criminal record dates back to 2004 and includes charges for injury to an elderly person, theft and possession of marijuana.

Bexar County Records show he was found insane in a case that was later dismissed.

© 2018 KENS