LACOSTE, Texas — A close-knit community spent Sunday salvaging what they could after the Medina River flooded the Medina River RV Park in LaCoste, just outside of Castroville. The flooding destroyed the community, leaving many without a home.

Many residents say the river rose quickly and without a warning early Saturday morning, leaving many distraught and feeling helpless as they watched the river swallow their RVs and vehicles.

Our KENS 5 weather team said there was no river flood watch in effect Friday night into Saturday.

The river rose several feet, leaving the park closed off until Sunday when residents were finally given access to assess the damage.

“It's heartbreaking,” Steve Duran said.

Duran sifted through his belongings, trying to make sense of the damage after losing nearly everything he owned, including vital medication for his diabetes.

He said the community was lucky a neighbor spotted the flooding and rescued his family and neighbors on a jet ski.

“They even told us, 'no backpacks or nothing, we gotta do it now,'” Duran said. “If we don't get you out right now, we are not going to get you out."

The flood left nine families without a home and swallowed several vehicles. Two belonged to Duran.

“It's completely destroyed, all the electrical is gone, the motor is destroyed," Duran said.

He said his insurance will cover his losses, but adds that some of his neighbors weren’t so lucky. While everyone works to pick up the pieces, Duran is confident the community he calls a family will prevail.

“The water scared us this time. Next time, we're talking as a team, we are going to work together, how do we set a system,” Duran said. “We're going to figure it out."

He said, like him, some of his neighbors' only belongings are the clothes on their backs when they were rescued. If you would like to help you can donate to a fundraiser set up for the families.

Duran said they reached out to Red Cross for help and are waiting for a response.

