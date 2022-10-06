Families hold memorial one year after Sixth Street mass shooting

A memorial was held on the corner of 6th and Neches on Sunday, June 12.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Sunday, June 12 marks one year since a mass shooting on 6th Street where one person died and 13 others were hurt.

Douglas Kantor, who was 25 at the time, was killed that night. He was vacationing in Austin from New York.

His mom, Julia Kantor, remembers this day as if it were yesterday.

"I was sleeping that night," she said. "At 3:29 in the morning, I got a phone call from the hospital. And the words I'll never forget is your son has been shot. He's in critical condition. He lost a lot of blood."

Kantor booked a flight that same day from New York to Austin. However, Doug didn't make it. He died the day after the shooting.

Sunday, his family, along with others who knew the victims, met on the corner of 6th and Neches for a memorial in honor of Kantor and the victims injured that night.

"Doug was beautiful," Kantor said describing her son. "I would call him a beautiful soul."

His brother, Nick Kantor, told KVUE last year that Douglas had received a bachelor's degree in computer engineering, a master's degree in business and was working for Ford Motor Company.

Austin Councilwoman Mackenzie Kelly said the City of Austin has passed a series of resolutions as part of the "Safer Sixth Street" initiative, increasing lighting and the number of cameras in the area. While she's happy with the steps being taken she said more needs to be done.

"What my concern is, is the amount of time it's taking in order to get these things to go through," said Councilwoman Kelly. "A year after what had happened and substantial changes have not yet been implemented. And so what I'd like to see is a more focused effort from the council in order to ensure that safety changes are made before we have another mass shooting."

The suspected gunman in the case, De'Ondre White, faces a murder charge for Kantor's death and 14 counts of aggravated assault for the people injured in the mass shooting.

White appeared in court in April, where his attorney maintained White's innocence. Another suspect in the shooting, Jeremiah Tabb, is accused of evidence tampering in the case. He was released on bond in January.

Both are set to appear in court on June 28.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube