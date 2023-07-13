Fallen tree branch helps stop suspects running from police on the west side

Police say they found a car that appeared suspicious, ran the plate and realized it was stolen. Officers started to follow the car.

SAN ANTONIO — Four people were arrested after running from officers on the west side early Thursday morning and police say a tree branch played a role in stopping them.

The situation happened just after 4 a.m.

Police say they found a car that appeared suspicious, ran the plate and realized it was stolen. Officers started to follow the car with assistance from the police helicopter.

They followed the car to the intersection of Reilly Street and Southwest 27th Street where the suspects bailed out. They ran behind some townhomes, but a large tree branch that had fallen stopped them from escaping.

Two adults and two juveniles were taken into custody. Police say three of them are males and one is female.

There is no word yet on the charges they may face.

