Fallen utility pole causes gas line rupture near northwest-side 7-Eleven

The incident occurred Thursday night around 10:30 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO — A fallen utility pole caused a gas line to rupture near a 7-Eleven gas station on the northwest side of town, according to San Antonio Fire officials.

Fire crews were called out to the 700 block of Fredericksburg Road around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

At the scene, they found a natural gas leak along with a small fire.

A spokesperson for SAFD at the scene said they were unsure what caused the utility pole to fall over, but officials said that when the pole fell over, it caused a gas line to rupture. From the utility pole fall, sparks from the damaged electrical components caused the gas to ignite.

CPS Energy and San Antonio Fire worked to safely get the power off and then turned the gas off. Once all of this was done, firefighters were able to safely extinguish the small fire.