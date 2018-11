SAN ANTONIO — Laughlin AFB on Wednesday spent time honoring one of their own—a fallen pilot killed in a tragic accident a week before Thanksgiving.

Capt. John “Trojan” Graziano died when a T-38 Talon superjet crashed at the southern Texas base on Nov. 13. Friends and colleagues remembered Graziano as an aviator and mentor who lived out his childhood dream by becoming an airman.

