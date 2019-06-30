Two years since the death of one of their own, the San Antonio Police Department is remembering a fallen officer with a "Roll Call of Honor."
On June 29, 2017, Officer Miguel Moreno and his partner Julio Cavazos were shot in the line of duty while investigating vehicle burglaries on the 200 block of West Evergreen.
Moreno was able to pull Cavazos out of harm's way and fired at the suspect, despite his own critical injuries. The suspect would take his own life.
Moreno did not survive the gunfire. He died the next day. Cavazos was able to attend Moreno's funeral and eventually return to work.
His tribute video is a reminder that police put their lives at risk every day for the safety of others.
Officer Moreno's name is etched alongside other San Antonio officers who have died in the line of duty at Public Safety Headquarters. An end-of-watch plaque was unveiled in 2018.
