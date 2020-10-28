Fallen HPD Sgt. Preston honored at vigil Tuesday night

Sgt. Harold Preston served the city for four decades and was adored by his family.

HOUSTON — Houston Police Department Sergeant Harold Preston was honored Tuesday night with a candlelight vigil.

The officer was shot and killed one week ago while responding to a domestic disturbance call.

Sgt. Preston had been an HPD officer for more than 40 years and was only weeks from retiring.

“He was my only son,” said Anne Preston, Sgt. Preston’s mother. “ Not only that, he was my only child. So part of my heart is in paradise. And I’m going to miss him so much.”

Sgt. Preston and HPD officer Courtney Waller were responding to a domestic disturbance call near the Astrodome last week.

The estranged husband of the woman who called 911, 51-year-old Elmer Manzano, allegedly shot both of the officers.

Manzano is facing state and federal charges. He was led away in the handcuffs belonging to Sgt. Preston on Monday.

But what may have been taken a backseat to the sergeant’s decades of service to the city, took the spotlight at Tuesday night’s vigil.

Sgt. Preston was a family man. He was a father and son who always put the women in his life first.