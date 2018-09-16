COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado - A national ceremony in Colorado Springs Saturday, honored fallen San Antonio firefighter Scott Deem.

The bell rang when Scott Deem made a commitment to protect life and property six years ago. He joined the San Antonio fire department on Jan. 3, 2011.

On May 18, 2017, Deem would take his last breath as he charged through a fire at the Ingram Square shopping center, searching for people in need of rescue.

His sacrifice will not be forgotten. His family will not be left behind.

With the majesty of Pike’s Peak and a monument honoring thousands of heroes standing before them, Dakota and Tyler Deem were presented with a flag as a tribute to their dad.

Lt. Justin Sifuentes, a firefighter who worked at station 35 like their father, offered words of comfort and a respectful salute.

Hundreds of San Antonio firefighters were in the crowd to show their support.

“The thing that was probably the most prominent memory for me was to have the Deem children here, to have Dakota and Tyler here to celebrate the memory of their father,” said SAFD Chief Charles Hood.

“We’re here to celebrate the memories of hundreds of firefighter around the country and it’s very poignant for each and every one of us. The main thing for us and for the citizens of San Antonio to understand [is] that we can never lose another firefighter the way we lost Scott.”

Deem’s memory will live on forever, his name is etched into granite walls, alongside his other fallen brothers.

“Scotty was one of us. A great family man and a great firefighter, he is going to be missed,” said Chief Christopher Steele, president of the San Antonio Professional Firefighters Association. “We wanted to make sure that the Deem family understands, and I believe that they really do, that we will be there for them no matter what. We will never forget.”

