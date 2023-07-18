Fake speed camera slows drivers, breaks the law

Someone built a little library that looks a lot like a speed camera. And drivers seemed to notice.

Example video title will go here for this video

KENSINGTON, Md. — For some, McComas Avenue is just a short cut on their commute, but for Matthew Fairbank, it's home.

"They're doing 40, 50 miles an hour down the strip," said Fairbank. "Someone actually came down the strip and came into the retaining wall at one point," he said pointing to the home where he and his wife live on the Kensington street.

"My wife's car has lost three mirrors already. I know people down the street down there, his car has been hit a couple of times," he said of the damage done by speeding drivers on his street.

People in this neighborhood say they've complained to Montgomery County for years about the speeding.

And while there is a plan to remake it with speed bumps and bike lanes, that's still years away.

Fairbank and others say it seemed like there was nothing they could do to slow the speeding.

That's when someone decided to get creative and craft a solution.

"I have no idea who put it there, but I thought it was hilarious," said Fairbank.

Built to resemble an actual speed camera - complete with authentic looking signs - someone installed a "little library" - ready to read speeders their rights.

And it seemed to work.

"Actually observed people slowing down for the first time since the three years I've been here," said Fairbank.

But then, Fairbank says, the county got involved, took down the signs, said the library could not be on the easement, and couldn't be in a yard without a permit.

Montgomery County police says this spot "is not an approved location for a speed camera." Not even a fake one.

But, MCPD says it is "always evaluating" where new cameras could go.

"It's a little disappointing," said Fairbank.

While the library’s builder has yet to come forward, Fairbank says he and another neighbor took it down to comply with the county and says they’ll keep it safe in case it ever find a home.