NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — In the wake of recent mass shootings, a post on Facebook about an active shooter worried people in New Braunfels Tuesday evening.

Rayanne Albrecht first saw the post in a private, closed group on Facebook.

"You're just sitting there so confused," Albrecht said. "I knew my kids were home safe, but I was scared for this area."

But frustration quickly followed for Albrecht when she got all the facts.

"When we post on social media, we're just so quick to put it out there before thinking about what it's going to do to other people," Albrecht said.

The New Braunfels Police Department posted on its Facebook page, explaining that the post about an active shooter at the Market Place Shopping Center wasn't true.

The post said officers were only there to assist the Comal County Sheriff's Office with a traffic stop where the suspects ran off.

"We did have some officers respond to the scene, help set up a perimeter. I think one of our K9 units was helping." said David Ferguson, spokesperson for the New Braunfels Police Department.

The post on the department's Facebook page received hundreds of likes, shares, and comments, including one from Albrecht.

Albrecht wrote:

"Someone really is going to get hurt one day if this continues on some sites and jumping to conclusions. Thanks for the update and please people, wait for it."

Ferguson said misinformation is constantly being shared on social media.

"Unfortunately, it happens more frequently than we would like," Ferguson said. "It really makes people scared for reasons that they shouldn't have to be scared for."

Ferguson said they are quick to keep their community in the know. If something that dangerous was going on, they would immediately tell people in-person, over the phone through a reverse 9-1-1 call or by posting on their own forms of social media.

"We caution folks in our community to wait until they see information from legitimate law enforcement sources before they share or post information," Ferguson said. "We ask that they be patient while we're at the scene. We can't always post about every crime, but we try to do it as often as we can."

Albrecht understands that protecting comes before posting for law enforcement.

"The cops, since they were helping another agency, didn't know the whole story either," Albrecht said. "So like us, you can't post things that you're not certain of."

She hopes others use this experience as a reminder to think twice before they type up a post.

"We need to sit back and think," Albrecht said. "Censor ourselves and watch what we say."

The Eagle Pass Police Department dealt with a similar situation involving social media Tuesday night. The press release put out by police can be read here.