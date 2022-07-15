Cause of death revealed in case of 2-year-old found dead in trash can

Harry's mother, Maya Jones, 28, and her live-in boyfriend Jermaine Robinson, 37, could potentially face the death penalty for the child's death.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUMA, La. — Investigators say a 2-year-old who was found dead in a Houma trash can died from severe blunt force trauma to the head.

The Houma Police Department published the cause of death of 2-year-old Ezekiel Harry on Friday, adding that the official coroner's report is still awaiting toxicology test results.

Harry's mother, Maya Jones, 28, and her live-in boyfriend Jermaine Robinson, 37, could potentially face the death penalty for the child's death.

Police said that Jones initially came to them with a report that her child had been abducted but that inconsistencies in her story immediately led them to suspect foul play. Jones' claims led to a several hour search by helicopters and boats along Bayou Terrebonne.

A few hours into the search, Police Chief Dana Coleman said that Jones led them to Ezekiel’s body, found in a trash can on Daspit Street.