SAN ANTONIO - The incident was so harrowing Robert Brogan nearly forgot to tell his wife he helped save a man from a burning 18-wheeler on Highway 281 near Hildebrand Avenue Wednesday.

"I just happen to mention, 'Hey, I got to pull a guy out of a tractor trailer today that was on fire,'" Brogan said.

She was a little shocked he waited several hours before revealing such a dramatic occurrence. The 32-year-old father of two was perhaps blinded by adrenaline.

Brogan said he was driving near Hildebrand and 281 Wednesday around 11:20 a.m. He was going to an appointment he'd put off for a week. According to the construction manager, an 18-wheeler passed him in the fast lane.

RELATED: 281 reopened after large vehicle fire shuts down portions of highway

"I'm going 60-65 mph. [I noticed] he was going a little fast," Brogan said.

He said the big rig tried to correct in a curve, rolled over and slid around 75 ft. Brogan said he was among 10 vehicles to pull over on the shoulder.

"I didn't see the driver, and so I ran over to the cab," Brogan said. "I didn't see him in the front seat. I tried to kick the glass."

He said his kicks were fruitless because of the big rig's tempered windshield. According to Brogan, he saw a group of plumbers. He approached the men for a hammer.

They returned to the truck with tools and pulled the driver to safety through truck's skylight.

"They found him in the back. He was kind of huddled in in the fetal position," Brogan said. "His eyes were wide. He just looked like he was in shock."

Emergency crews were already in en route to the scene. It was 11:30 am. A 18-wheeler, now consumed in flames, had taken out two light poles, destabilized an overhead sign on the highway and created a traffic nightmare.

San Antonio police said no one was injured. But traffic on Highway 281 remain closed for hours. The southbound side reopened after midnight.

The driver was not expected to face criminal charges.

Brogan is thankful the chain of events to the man's rescue were timely. He was especially happy the plumbers were nearby with tools.

This was one time he was glad he'd put off an appointment.

"I just happened to be in the right place at the right time, luckily," He said. "So, it's just fate I guess."

© 2018 KENS