SAN ANTONIO — There is new dramatic footage of a massive fire that has left nine people without a place to call home. Several crews put out the fire near the Guadalupe and Comal County line Sunday morning. Two homes were destroyed and a family was left with nothing.

The family told us four kids were inside the home at the time; they were able to get out quickly.

Juan Sanchez was at a party across the street when the fire started. "I wish we could have stopped the fire, but we can't," he said. "When we saw everyone outside, you know we can't do anything about it. The fire was too big."

It took more than a couple of dozen firefighters about nine hours to put out the fire on Meadow Crest Street in Guadalupe County.

A family member who lived on the property told KENS 5 nine people lived in the house and an RV. The first day of school is Monday, and the family has to start over.

Lake Dunlap Fire Chief Humberto Valdez said one of the biggest challenges was the number of power lines in the area. The family believes the fire may have started in a bedroom. However, an exact cause is still unknown.

The Red Cross is helping the family.

