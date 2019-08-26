SAN ANTONIO — Another triple-digit day for South Texas with extreme heat baking San Antonio. It's especially brutal for those who make their living working outside.

This is the fourteenth heat advisory so far this season. While many people don't have to deal with the heat working inside, some must be outdoors, including air conditioning technicians.

John Wars is a service sales technician with Jon Wayne Service Company. He says the heat has kept him busy. He told us, "The A/C calls have really been stacking up lately."

The main problem? Wars said, "Capacitors. The heat kills capacitors and when it gets really hot 100, 105 degrees a lot of capacitors go bad."

But today he was giving one unit a tuneup."We are checking the refrigerant. We will wash the outdoor unit, blow the drain lines out, inspect everything in the attic that kind of thing," said Wars.

Wars says he typically does about four or five of these tune-ups a day but because of the extended and extreme heat, this is the first tuneup he's done since earlier last week. He added, "Most of the calls that I got are for homes that are not cooling. They are having problems."

Today's job is thankfully in the shade and fairly easy. Wars told us, "I've got probes inside. It's also telling me the humidity of the house, air temperature of the home, air temperature of the air coming out of the ducts."

Once the gauges are hooked up he checks the unit through Bluetooth on his phone to make sure when he's done it is running at its optimum capacity. How does he like working in the heat? Wars said, "It's rough. We don't work a lot in the winter so we really don't mind. We just get out here and get it done."

But if you're like Wars and must be outside, a few heat reminders...plan strenuous activities for the late morning or early evening, drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks out of the sun, and NEVER leave children or pets UNATTENDED in parked vehicles.