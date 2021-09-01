Exponential rise in emergency disinfecting with the Delta variant

SAN ANTONIO — Call it Delta déjà vu! The disinfection pros at one area health and safety company are suddenly slammed with emergency service requests from local businesses related to the rise in COVID concerns connected to the Delta variant of the virus.
Enviro-master, best known for ridding commercial restrooms of infectious diseases, is being called upon to disinfect every inch of establishments after cases of the newer, more contagious version of COVID-19 are traced back to businesses.
These hygiene heroes in San Antonio are seeing a major uptick in the number of calls from local businesses for emergency disinfection assistance. The franchise has been helping businesses, small and large, reduce the risk of dangerous germs and bacteria for more than a decade.
As part of their sanitization strategy, techs use a special weapon the company calls the Virus Vaporizer to spray a hospital-grade germicide that knocks out 99.999 percent of disease-causing germs, including the Delta variant of the coronavirus.
Those contagion commandos can also offer important advice to people on the proper way to use a public restroom to reduce their risk of contracting dozens of different infectious diseases, including the common cold, the flu, MRSA, and all forms of the coronavirus.
Public Restroom Hygiene Safety Tips
- Look for a sign or certificate that shows the restroom has been disinfected and treated electrostatically with hospital-grade germicide.
- Be prepared. Bring disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer in the restroom with you in case the facility is not well taken care of.
- Wear a face mask to reduce the chance of particles in the air coming in contact with the mucus membranes in your mouth and nose — which can be an entryway for disease into the body.
- Touch as little as possible in public restrooms, including your face.
- Wash hands thoroughly with soap and water.
- Skip the hand dryer. Use paper towels, if possible. It may be a good idea to travel with a small pack of hand towels in case none are available. Research shows that air hand dryers can harbor germs and blow them back on your hands.
- Know this: Hand towels laid out on a counter (rather than pulled out of a covered dispenser) are exposed to all the germy particles floating around in the restroom, too.
- Smear on hand sanitizer once you leave the restroom.
- Get in and get out quickly. We still do not know how long we need to be exposed to the virus to become infected. Reducing your time in an enclosed space like a restroom can reduce your risk of getting sick.