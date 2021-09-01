Exponential rise in emergency disinfecting with the Delta variant

Companies providing emergency disinfecting services are seeing a huge rise in demand.

SAN ANTONIO — Call it Delta déjà vu! The disinfection pros at one area health and safety company are suddenly slammed with emergency service requests from local businesses related to the rise in COVID concerns connected to the Delta variant of the virus.

Enviro-master, best known for ridding commercial restrooms of infectious diseases, is being called upon to disinfect every inch of establishments after cases of the newer, more contagious version of COVID-19 are traced back to businesses.

These hygiene heroes in San Antonio are seeing a major uptick in the number of calls from local businesses for emergency disinfection assistance. The franchise has been helping businesses, small and large, reduce the risk of dangerous germs and bacteria for more than a decade.

As part of their sanitization strategy, techs use a special weapon the company calls the Virus Vaporizer to spray a hospital-grade germicide that knocks out 99.999 percent of disease-causing germs, including the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Those contagion commandos can also offer important advice to people on the proper way to use a public restroom to reduce their risk of contracting dozens of different infectious diseases, including the common cold, the flu, MRSA, and all forms of the coronavirus.

Public Restroom Hygiene Safety Tips