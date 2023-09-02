Exploring the Past | The W.H. Stark House Museum to host Family Day

Guests will have the opportunity to learn about the Stark family and home, as well as enjoy vintage games such as pickup sticks and sack races.

ORANGE, Texas — The W.H. Stark House Museum is celebrating their annual Family Day event with tours, vintage games and 19th Century science projects.

The event will be held on Saturday, September 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission to Family Day is free of charge.

"This year, we will be partnering with the new Bridge City ISD STEM Bus, sponsored in-part by The W.H. Stark House," Tabitha Henderson, Stark House Museum education and programming manager said.

Guests will experience what it was like growing up in The W.H. Stark House through the perspective of the young H.J. "Lutcher" Stark during a walk-through of the first and second floors of the House.

"Guests at Family Day will be able to participate in age-appropriate science experiments with the STEM Bus Team, all focused on amenities that Lutcher had while growing up. "This day will be a great experience for all ages where our guests will be able to learn about history in a fun and interactive way.”

Museum goers will have the opportunity to learn about the Stark family and home, as well as enjoy vintage games such as pickup sticks and sack races throughout the Carriage House and Grounds.

The community is also encouraged to observe the grandeur and beauty of "Brilliant: Cut Glass from The W.H. Stark House Exhibition" located on the second floor of the Carriage House.

"Come experience our new interactive sensory board featuring historical objects from The Stark House. We have a fun-filled day planned and we look forward to the community joining us at The W.H. Stark House," she said.

The W.H. Stark House is located at 610 Main Ave. in Orange, TX. For more information about Family Day or The W.H. Stark House, please visit whstarkhouse.org.

