Ex-Kerrville firefighter sentenced to 18 years in prison for driving drunk and killing 8-year-old girl

The mother of Arianna Lopez faced Isaac Barboza Jr., calling him "nothing more than a coward."

KERRVILLE, Texas — Ex-Kerrville firefighter Isaac Rodriguez Barboza Jr. will be spending nearly two decades in prison for the 2020 death of 8-year-old Arianna Lopez.

Judge Pat Pattillo of the 216th District Court handed down the 18-year prison sentence after hours of arguments and testimony on Wednesday at the Kerr County Courthouse. Barboza admitted guilt in the case of intoxication manslaughter in September 2022.

On Aug. 6, 2020, authorities say Barboza was driving home drunk after spending time with a co-worker, when he eventually swerved and crashed into the bedroom where Arianna and her cousin were sleeping.

Barboza initially told police he had nothing to drink, but his blood alcohol levels revealed to be more than twice the legal limit. Barboza also claimed he maneuvered his truck to avoid hitting a deer, which the state did not believe was the case.

Raven Coleman recounts enduring "11 days of torture," accompanying her daughter who was fighting for her life in a San Antonio hospital. Arianna died of her injuries sustained after Barboza slammed into the home where she was sleeping. Arianna's cousin, who also was impacted during the incident, has recovered, although she still has nightmares about what happened.

Raven faced Barboza in the courtroom, calling him "nothing but a coward" for failing to render any sort of aid as he remained in his truck the night of the incident. She also hopes Barboza is haunted by his reckless actions for the rest of his life.

Barboza expressed several times he's sorry and that he's "not a monster." His family raised $7,000 for Arianna's family in the months following the tragedy. However, the family rejected the money, which led to Barboza donating the funds to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Barboza has talked with dozens of high school students across south Texas about the consequences of drinking and driving. He had hoped to continue sharing his story while under a wishful sentence of probation, believing he could honor Arianna's life by doing so.

Judge Pattillo believes Barboza's efforts to educate youth about drunk driving were in good faith. But such gestures didn't absolve him of a nearly 20-year prison sentence.

In 2020, Barboza spoke with KENS 5 saying, “I understand a horrible accident happened. I feel horrible about it. If I could switch spots I would."