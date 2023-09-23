Woman shot in the face after argument involving ex-girlfriend and current girlfriend becomes aggressive, SAPD says

The woman with gunshot injuries was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

SAN ANTONIO — According to San Antonio Police, one woman is shot in the face after police believe she was a jealous ex-girlfriend who decided to confront the man's current girlfriend at a west side home overnight.

The incident occurred at the 600 block of Darby Street around 3:50 a.m. Saturday.

Officials say a man's ex-girlfriend showed up to the home where the man's new girlfriend was staying at and got into an altercation. During this time one of the women pulled out a gun and shot the other one in the face.

