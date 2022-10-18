Everything you need to know for the Spurs home opener

The home opener is set to take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Here's what you should know before you go!

SAN ANTONIO — The AT&T Center is about to get rowdy again, the Spurs home opener is set to start at 7 p.m. Wednesday against the Hornets.

For those who will be attending, here's what you can expect.

Who are they playing?

The Spurs will be playing against the Charlotte Hornets.

What time is the game?

The game will start at 7 p.m. at the AT&T Center.

Are tickets still available?

Yes they are, and if you'd like to buy tickets for just this game, you can click here. The price is starting at $20.00. For those wanting to buy season passes, you can click here. For mobile ticketing and any questions about mobile ticketing, click here.

Where should I park?

If you're confused on where to go or park, you can click here to buy a parking pass and also view the instructions associated with your lot or gate. AT&T Center said they highly encourage purchasing parking in advance.

What about COVID protocols?

Masks or appropriate face coverings are not required, but strongly encouraged while inside of the arena for both vaccinated and unvaccinated fans. Those under two years old are not required to wear any face coverings.

The AT&T Center earned the WELL Health-Safety rating which is an evidence-based and third-party rating focused on the overall safety guidelines of establishments, the AT&T Center said. To view more, you can click here.

And as always, there are rules and regulations that patrons have to follow. You can view the AT&T Center's Code of Conduct here.

Is there anything I'm not allowed to bring?

Bottles, flasks, guns (real or fake), backpacks, noisemakers and much much more. The full list is here.

If you bring a bag into the arena, it is subject to security search and can only be bags up to 12” x 12” x 6”, the website says. For anymore commonly asked questions, you can click here.