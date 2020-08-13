Watch live: Public memorial for Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen in Houston

The memorial will be held Friday at Chavez High School from noon to 8 p.m.

HOUSTON — The homegoing for U.S. Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen will take place in Houston Friday and Saturday. The two-day event will include a public memorial at the soldier's old high school and a private funeral for family and friends.

Vanessa Guillen public memorial

Friday's public memorial will be at Chavez High School at 8501 Howard Dr. A public viewing begins at noon, followed by the Rosary at 6 p.m.

Masks are required if you plan on attending this event and social distancing will be enforced.

Public parking will be located at 8653 Howard Dr.

The public memorial will impact traffic especially near Old Galveston Rd (State Hwy 3) & Howard Dr, Houston police said. Expect partial lane closures on Howard Dr.

Vanessa Guillen will ride in horse-drawn carriage

Vanessa Guillen will take her final trips in the same carriage that carried George Floyd to his final resting place. Vintage Horse Carriage Rides owner Terrence Reed will take her the final blocks to Chavez High School on Friday, then to her final resting place on Saturday.

"I offered them several carriages," said Reed. "They said they wanted the one George Floyd rode in."

She’ll arrive by hearse, then be transferred to the carriage.

“The family is going to march behind us. We’re going to take her to the school and they’re going to enter her into the school and reflect on her life," said Reed.

The family will walk with the carriage to the front of the school before they go inside the auditorium.

Vanessa Guillen custom-made casket

Soulshine Industries in Edna, Texas will be donating a custom casket for Guillen.

The owner of the company said he created the casket after reaching out to Guillen’s family to learn more about her.

The casket will include the American flag to represent her patriotism and the Mexican flag for her heritage. A soccer ball symbolizes Guillen’s love of sports and the Virgin Mary represents her faith, owner Troy Ganem told KHOU 11.

Trae the Truth donating $30,0000 to family

Trae Tha Truth is taking one big burden off the family of Vanessa Guillen The Houston rapper has donated $30,000 to her family.

He understands what it takes to fight for a cause.

"They’re not going to be able to sit at work and be able to fight for her and travel or do things that need to be done," he said.

Vanessa Guillen's funeral

Vanessa Guillen will be laid to rest in a private service and burial on Saturday.

Vanessa Guillen's story

Guillen disappeared from Fort Hood on April 22. Her remains were found on June 30, near the Leon River.

The Army Criminal Investigation Division said Aaron Robinson killed Guillen then shot and killed himself in the early morning hours of July 1 when police approached him in Killeen. Cecily Aguilar was also charged with conspiracy to tamper with evidence.

Aguilar told police Robinson killed Guillen with a hammer in the armory room on post then the two of them dismembered Guillen's body and buried the remains in three separate holes.

Guillen's family and their attorney said Guillen was being sexually harassed but she did not report it to her superiors for fear of retaliation.