SAN ANTONIO - As slightly cooler temperatures are expected to roll in later this week "Zoo Boo!" will kick off the Halloween season on Saturday.

The family-friendly event runs every weekend day from Sept. 22 through Oct. 28. It's included with standard zoo admission and free for zoo members.

Guests are also encouraged to arrive in costume.

Cooler fall temperatures are blowing in Zoo Boo! Join us for non-scary, family-friendly Halloween fun weekend days Saturday, September 22 through Sunday, October 28. pic.twitter.com/faneiN1xpv — San Antonio Zoo & Zoo School🦏 (@SanAntonioZoo) September 17, 2018

The zoo will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and weekend Zoo Boo! activities include:

Hay Craze: A new bigger hay maze, hay slide, and hay bale play area for kids and for kids at heart

Pumpkin painting

Children’s costume contest

Special shows by Magik Theater

Bat Parade: A musical procession throughout the zoo ending in a dance number and signifying the beginning of trick or treating. (On select days)

Trick-or-treating throughout the zoo from 4-6 p.m.

This year, the S.A. Zoo said Zoo Boo! will feature trick-or-treat candy that is eco-friendly, as it contains "responsibly sourced" palm oil.

"Guests will still be able to enjoy zoo favorites like animal exhibits, giraffe feedings, carousel rides," the zoo said in a statement.

© 2018 KENS