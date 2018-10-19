SAN ANTONIO — You can now drink beer and wine while walking around The Shops of La Cantera, according to Brian Schroeder, the senior general manager.

He said the policy– that allows visitors to drink alcoholic beverages while they shop – has been in place since the summer.

Until recently Luciano’s was the only establishment that sold wine and beer in to-go cups. But visitors can now also buy beer and wine from Tiny Cantina, a kiosk near the Yard House. Luciano’s and Tiny Cantina are the only two establishments with wine and beer permits authorized by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

Other restaurants at La Cantera do have alcoholic permits. But he said: “Mixed beverages can’t be taken off property,”

The two establishments are required to give wristbands to paying customers who wish to drink and shop.

“We want this to be responsible and for our security to be able to easily recognize that customers have been carted at the establishment,” he said.

He also said they go the idea for the concept from the River Walk. “At the River Walk, tourists are able to walk around with drinks in their hands. Since we are an open-air resort style shopping center, we really felt it made sense.”

