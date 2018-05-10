SAN ANTONIO — Whataburger has brought back their classic "A1 Thick & Hearty" burger, and one fan was so excited he penned a song to mark the occasion.
San Antonio YouTuber Full Nelson dropped the "A1 Thick & Hearty Song" to his Instagram account on Tuesday. The delicious groove includes lyrics such as "Five years with no A.1. / Thick and Hearty had me feeling salty / But they brought it back / Now we balling." Listen below:
🔥 @whataburger brought back the A1 Thick and Hearty Burger! 😋 This is a huge occasion so I had to make a song!!! 🙌🏼🎉 BOOM! 💥 Check out the full food review on my @youtube channel. ✨LINK IN BIO! Stars✨
Full Nelson says his YouTube channel is mainly dedicated to food reviews. The YouTuber says that he loves showcasing the local restaurants of San Antonio, but also creates travel vlogs from his experiences around the world.
To accompany the tune, Full Nelson has also reviewed the "A1 Thick & Hearty" burger on his YouTube page. He says the burger is "very simple, but very delicious," made even better by the marriage of "the saltiness from the cheese and the savoriness of the A1 sauce."
Watch the full video and check out the rest of Full Nelson's content on his YouTube channel.