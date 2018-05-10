SAN ANTONIO — Whataburger has brought back their classic "A1 Thick & Hearty" burger, and one fan was so excited he penned a song to mark the occasion.

San Antonio YouTuber Full Nelson dropped the "A1 Thick & Hearty Song" to his Instagram account on Tuesday. The delicious groove includes lyrics such as "Five years with no A.1. / Thick and Hearty had me feeling salty / But they brought it back / Now we balling." Listen below:

View this post on Instagram

🔥 @whataburger brought back the A1 Thick and Hearty Burger! 😋 This is a huge occasion so I had to make a song!!! 🙌🏼🎉 BOOM! 💥 Check out the full food review on my @youtube channel. ✨LINK IN BIO! Stars✨

Apostsharedby FullNelson•FoodYoutuber🎥😋(@fullnelsoneats)on Oct2,2018at12:56pmPDT