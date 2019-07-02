SAN ANTONIO — A "super team" of sorts is assembling for the 2019 Celebrity Fan Fest here in San Antonio.

Tye Sheridan and Alexandra Shipp, who respectively star as Cyclops and Storm in the upcoming "X-Men: Dark Phoenix" film, are slated to make appearances at the convention, Celebrity Fan Fest announced Thursday.

RELATED: 'Aquaman' Jason Momoa returns to San Antonio's Celebrity Fan Fest

RELATED: 'Aquaman' star Amber Heard joins Celebrity Fan Fest lineup

They'll be joining the likes of Jason Momoa and Amber Heard, both of whom starred in last year's "Aquaman" flick.

Sheridan is a Texas native who most recently starred in 2018's "Ready Player One." Shipp's film credits include "Straight Outta Compton," "Love, Simon," and "Aaliyah: Princess of R&B."

This year's Celebrity Fan Fest takes place June-14-16 at the Freeman Expo Halls and the Freeman Coliseum.

In addition to celebrity appearances, the festival will feature photo ops, artists, panels and special attractions, soon to be announced.

For tickets and more information, visit pmxevents.com.