You can be a tourist in your own town for free this coming weekend!
The Professional Tour Guide Association of San Antonio is offering free tours of historic and cultural sites across the city.
The tours will happen Saturday, August 24 at 17 different locations. Tours may last about an hour and a half depending on the location, but there is a catch.
Only 20 people are allowed on each tour. Spots can be booked in advance here.
View the full list of tour times locations below:
9:00 a.m.:
- Historic Eastside Cemeteries
- San Antonio National Cemetery
- Hemisfair Park
- Valero/Alamo Plaza
- San Pedro Creek Cultural Park
- Main Plaza
- Riverwalk Museum Reach
- King William Neighborhood
- Mission Concepcion
- Mission San Jose
- Mission Espada
- Mission San Juan
- Japanese Tea Garden
- San Pedro Springs Park
11:00 a.m.:
- Historic Eastside Cemeteries
- San Antonio National Cemetery
- Veteran's Plaza/Tobin Plaza
- Military/Main Plaza
- King William Neighborhood
- Mission Concepcion
- Mission San Jose
- Mission Espada
- Mission San Juan
- Japanese Tea Garden
- San Pedro Springs Park
1:00 p.m.:
- San Antonio National Cemetery
- Downtown Architectural Ornamentation
- San Pedro Creek Cultural Park
- Main Plaza
- King William Neighborhood
- Mission Concepcion
- Mission San Jose
- Mission Espada
- Mission San Juan
3:00 p.m.:
- San Antonio National Cemetery
- San Antonio Fire Museum
- Main Plaza
- King William Neighborhood
- Mission Concepcion
- Mission San Jose
- Mission Espada
