You can be a tourist in your own town for free this coming weekend!

The Professional Tour Guide Association of San Antonio is offering free tours of historic and cultural sites across the city.

The tours will happen Saturday, September 21 at 17 different locations. Tours may last about an hour and a half depending on the location, but there is a catch.

Only 20 people are allowed on each tour. Spots can be booked in advance here.

View the full list of tour times locations below:

9:00 a.m.:

Historic Eastside Cemeteries

San Antonio National Cemetery

Hemisfair Park

Valero/Alamo Plaza

San Pedro Creek Cultural Park

Main Plaza

Riverwalk Museum Reach

King William Neighborhood

Mission Concepcion

Mission San Jose

Mission Espada

Mission San Juan

Japanese Tea Garden

San Pedro Springs Park

11:00 a.m.:

Historic Eastside Cemeteries

San Antonio National Cemetery

Veteran's Plaza/Tobin Plaza

Military/Main Plaza

King William Neighborhood

Mission Concepcion

Mission San Jose

Mission Espada

Mission San Juan

Japanese Tea Garden

San Pedro Springs Park

1:00 p.m.:

San Antonio National Cemetery

Downtown Architectural Ornamentation

San Pedro Creek Cultural Park

Main Plaza

King William Neighborhood

Mission Concepcion

Mission San Jose

Mission Espada

Mission San Juan

3:00 p.m.:

San Antonio National Cemetery

San Antonio Fire Museum

Main Plaza

King William Neighborhood

Mission Concepcion

Mission San Jose

Mission Espada

