Three fun staycation spots in the San Antonio area | Everything 210

SAN ANTONIO — Many pack a bag and hop a plane just to spend some time in the San Antonio area. But, for those of us who already live here, where can you have a stay-cation, but one that’s much different than the walls of your home?

Well, we found three places that are popular for locals wanting a break from their routine.

The Emily Morgan Hotel

Location: 705 E Houston Street, San Antonio

In the heart of downtown San Antonio, it's the official hotel of the Alamo!

"We're very prominent; the second most photographed building in San Antonio, with the Alamo being the first, of course," said General Manager Kole Siefken.

He told us that it opened up as a medical arts building. There were over 100 doctors and 100 nurses before it became a hotel in 1984.

And many people from the 210 actually come to get work done.

"We do offer a staycation package as well, where you can come in, you can set up your office and have that nice, serene, calm, quiet experience to do your entire work, overlooking the Alamo," said Siefken.

And there is a rumor that the seventh floor is haunted. We visited the Emily Morgan last October for a Halloween story, worth the watch.

Al's Hideaway Cabin and RV Rentals

Location: 299 Willow Springs Drive, Pipe Creek

"We built it, we own it, we operate it, we maintain it," said owner Jennifer Green. "We interact with all our guests because they're all extra special to us."

The getaway is tucked inside Pipe Creek, and is the perfect place to go when you want to get away from the distractions of technology. We drove around the grounds to explore the party pavilion, camping sites, and Green even made us pulled pork sandwiches you can purchase when checking in, among other food items.

"If everybody knew what there was to do in this area, San Antonio and the Texas Hill Country would take over the number one vacation spot away from Florida," said owner Gordon Cook.

Cook and Green's mother spent a year getting the grounds ready for visitors, selling their homes and changing their entire lives.

"They were camping out here with no water, no electricity," said Green.

It was all to make a lasting impression

"It's just like the sign says [as he pointed above him] -- change in place, change of pace, change in perspective," said Cook.

The A-Frame Ranch

Location: 301 Armand Lane, Fredericksburg

If you're a fan of the Texas Hill Country, we found a place that is known to be a bit country and a bit luxury.

"Being able to drive here is huge for Texans. And then it's such a burgeoning wine country," said owner Callie Witcher. "I think it's the largest growing in the U.S. right now."

Callie and her husband, Daniel, wanted people to experience the Hill Country in a unique way. They opened the ranch in the pandemic, and it's still growing.

"We felt like there was a hole in the market here for something a little more modern," said Callie.

They’ve helped spear-head that change, and the response has been great.

"When we hear that, 'The place was just so unforgettable and amazing that we just sat in and we enjoyed our time,' That's probably the biggest compliment that we could get," said Daniel.