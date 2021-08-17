This state park is so popular, many book a reservation months in advance

KENS 5 grabbed a day pass to see what the action is all about. And we even found a few park goers who told us why they wanted to explore the park.

BLANCO, Texas — When the temperatures are hot, many San Antonians check out their nearest state park to swim. But there's one park that is so popular, many have to book it months in advance.

It's called Blanco State Park, and if you're wanting to swim, kayak, tube, paddle, fish, picnic or camp, it might just be the place for you.

"The river is really nice! Having the little dams and stuff, kids get to jump around and enjoy themselves," said John Clark.

Andrew Lutringer said he loves the park because of the, "Cool breeze and just the environment -- it's good to have clean water to swim in."

We even ran into the owner of Mr. Juicy, Andrew Weissman, and his son, Moshe. They told us, "We just love it out here. It's so peaceful and it's never a huge crowd, even on holidays. So, that's why we like to come out here."

Blanco State Park has been fully booked for camping and day passes most every day since Easter. So, you have to book early.

"We booked our site back in March. Lately, it's been a kind of a long wait time to get out on the state parks, but it's worth it. So, we're enjoying ourselves," said Clark.

The park told KENS 5 that one of the best times to visit is during the off season. But, if you're lucky, you’ll be like the Weissman family who scored a day pass the week of, wanting to take a trip.

"We come out here, take a dip, and then there's a place to get gelato down the street. And then we head back," said Weissman. "We try to hit quite a few state parks, you know, whenever we get an opportunity. So, this one, the proximity to San Antonio can't be beat. It's really nice."

For more info on Blanco State Park, or other parks, click here.

"They should really come out, enjoy their family, enjoy the water, have some laughs. It's a good time," said Clark.