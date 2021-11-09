Ingredients flown in from Philadelphia to make Philly Cheesesteaks at this Texas restaurant | Everything 210

From the amoroso roll to the beef and chicken, it’s flown in from Philly and given a Texas twist.

SAN ANTONIO — Philly cheese steaks and queso poured onto your burger.

It’s what you’ll find at Texadelphia, a Texas-based restaurant that has expanded to the Alamo City.

From the amoroso roll to the beef and chicken, it’s flown in from Philly and given a Texas twist.

"My husband and I used to drive to Austin. We'd pack up the kids, go to Austin and eat at Texadelphia. We did it a couple of times and we were like, 'You know what? We're opening one up here in San Antonio.'"

Opening the location on 11255 Huebner Road made sense to Marci Hughes and her husband, Chad. They wanted the Alamo City to experience their love for authentic Philly food.

"We love San Antonio. San Antonio is Military City USA. Being a veteran-owned business, I don't think we could be in a better spot," said Hughes.

It’s a place that they say carries a lot of nostalgia for people who drop in.

"Usually it's, 'Wow!' and, 'This is amazing!'" said Hughes.

And of course, we couldn’t come here and not ask about their most popular items.

South Philly

"Our amoroso roll is flown in from Philly. And then we mix it in with some bell peppers, some onions, some mushrooms, and then we top it off with that house made cheese wiz," said Hughes.

Stick a Fork in Me Burger

"It's a patty with a wonderful role, a wonderful bun. And then, of course, we pour a heaping spoonful of our wonderful queso on it. Our queso, our cheese, with all of our dressings -- they're all house made here at the restaurant," said Hughes.

Amoroso roll with beef

"All flown in from Philly mixed in with onion, mushrooms, jalapenos and topped with our mustard blend," said Hughes. "Our mustard blend is probably our most popular sauce. Any one that went to Texadelphia -- they're going to know that sauce. It's kind of sweet, kind of spicy kind of mustard."

And when you take a seat, know that you’re dining next to music legends.

"When you come here, you can know that you're getting a little taste of small town Texas; all the artwork was done by local Texas artists," said Hughes. You'll see artwork of George Strait, Elvis and Michael Jackson.

So, if you’re looking to support a locally-owned business, click here for more details about the restaurant, like hours and a full menu.

"If you have not been here, you are missing out," said Hughes. "Get here as fast as you can."