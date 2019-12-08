SAN ANTONIO — The first-ever Mexican Independence Day Parade is taking place in September at the San Antonio Riverwalk.

The Rey Feo Scholarship is set to announce which characters will float down the SA River, raising money for education.

The announcement will take place Aug. 15 at 2 p.m. regarding the event date, tickets and more.

You can visit the Rey Feo Scholarship website for more information.

