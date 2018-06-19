This is Taco Tuesday - we're on the hunt for the best tacos in San Antonio, based on recommendations from the KENS 5 audience!

The Taco Tuesday crew stopped by Tacos y Burritos Metro Basilica #2 to try their spin on authentic Mexican street fare.

The restaurant, located at 7627 Culebra Rd on the city's west side, takes its name from the subway stop in Mexico City where owner Jose's father started serving street tacos in 1954.

In judging these tacos, we're using a rating system based on what we think are the most important factors for a tasty taco: FLAVOR, FRESHNESS, SIZE, SPICE, and TORTILLAS.

The tacos at Tacos Y Burritos are served on corn tortillas. These tacos absorbed lots of great flavor from the meat inside the taco, but they fell apart quickly upon our first bites. That's not entirely indicative of the tortilla's structural integrity, because these tacos were overloaded with ingredients! 4/5

These tacos brought the flavor! The pastor were our favorite of the protein offerings; each bite sparkled with succulent flavor. The tripas were crunchy and delicious. And though the carne asada and chicken were tasty, we found that we'd had better elsewhere in town. 4/5

Freshness is where we found these tacos to be lacking. While the cilantro, lime, and onion added fresh notes throughout each bite, we felt like the meat was dry - either because it had been a little overcooked or had been cooked a while before we had been served. 3/5

The meats were well-seasoned at Tacos Y Burritos and combined with their variety of salsas, these tacos tingled with spice! We were sweating throughout our meal, and that wasn't just from the summer heat. 5/5

These were the standard street-style taco size, and Tacos Y Burritos filled every inch of these tacos with meat, cilantro, and onion. Each bite consisted of a balance of all of the flavors perfectly portioned throughout. 5/5

Final tally: 21/25. While these tacos aren't our favorites in town, the food and the experience make a trip to Tacos Y Burritos well worth it!

More information about Tacos Y Burritos Metro Basilica #2 can be found on their Facebook page.

