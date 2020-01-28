Organizers for 'Taco Fest: Music y Más' have announced the festival will return to San Antonio for the third year.

The gigantic taco party will take place rain or shine on April 4 from noon until 11 p.m. "in the heart of Downtown San Antonio," according to the event's website.

The family-friendly event is moving from its former home at La Villita to the University of Texas-San Antonio downtown campus. According to the festival's website, "Taco Fest’s transition from its former home at La Villita to its new location will allow for increased festival capacity, enhanced music stages, new Taco-inspired art and activations, and nationally recognized Taco experts."

The festival will include live music on three stages, cooking demonstrations, and more.

Two dozen 'taco joints' have already confirmed with the festival. The list of current vendors (the festival says the list will be updated) is available here. Tacos are sold at the event for $2 each.

Three tiers of early bird tickets are currently for sale, including a $15 General Admission ticket, which includes admission to the festival and access to the main music stage. VIP early bird tickets include amenities such as complimentary chips and salsa, vouchers for tacos, and drink tickets.

RELATED: Neighborhood Eats: Not your mama's tacos at Catch the wave

RELATED: Largest Torchy's Tacos will open in San Antonio

RELATED: CBD-infused tortillas? This San Antonio food truck is using them for its street tacos

RELATED: Street tacos reign supreme at Taquitos West Ave | Neighborhood Eats

RELATED: Taco Fest: Music y Mas