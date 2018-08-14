SAN ANTONIO — Hey, '90s kids - perhaps you're familiar with SURGE, the soda with so much sugar your parents probably didn't let you drink it.

Well, now you're an adult, and you can drink all the SURGE you'd like at select Burger King restaurants in San Antonio, while supplies last.

The drink is making its re-SURGE-nce (get it?) as part of Coca-Cola Freestyle, interactive soda machines that let you choose from nearly 200 drink options following "months of persistent pleas" from SURGE fans, according to a press release from Burger King.

Coca-Cola introduced the world to SURGE's “hardcore edge” in 1996, but the soda was only available for seven years before the company pulled it from shelves. That seven-year span was enough time for SURGE to amass a fanbase mostly made up of tween and teenage boys.

A Facebook community known as "The SURGE Movement" was able to pressure Coca-Cola to bring SURGE to Amazon in 2014, and the company has continued the SURGE comeback in the years since.

Coca-Cola marketing director Eric Lewis says they received hundreds of requests to bring SURGE to their Freestyle soda machines.

"Millenials are our sweet spot, so SURGE was a great fit. To them, SURGE tastes like their childhood," according to Lewis.

So call your mom and tell her you love her while slurping down the sugary goodness that is SURGE.

