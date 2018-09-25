LA VERNIA — A San Antonio-area maze aims to highlight South Texas culture with their 2018 theme.

Circle N Maze has announced that their new theme is "The Sugar Skull," honoring the tradition of Dia de los Muertos that they say can be traced back over 3,000 years to Aztec Culture.

Circle N Maze is located at 558 County Road 345 in La Vernia and will open Friday, October 5 through Sunday, October 28. The company says their maze includes three miles of trail and includes a toddler-friendly mini maze.

Hours of operation and ticket prices are available at Circle N Maze's website.

© 2018 KENS